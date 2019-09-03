Police Beat Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:20 p.m.

A student reported a theft in Parking Lot C after she said she mistakenly left her vehicle unlocked and returned to find several electronic items missing from the backseat of her car.

Monday, Aug. 26, at 9:40 p.m.

A man and a woman were arguing in Parking Lot F. The dispute ended after officers responded to the scene.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 1:15 p.m.

A woman was transported via ambulance from the Health Center to Memorial Hospital of Gardena by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) after she said she was not feeling well. She said she has diabetes and high blood pressure and requested medical attention.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2:50 p.m.

The LACFD responded to an elevator entrapment in the Schauerman Library caused by a campus-wide power outage.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 3:10 p.m.

The LACFD responded to a fire at the Pool and Classroom Building construction site. Construction workers had accidentally set fire to insulation on the building’s second floor and responding fire units extinguished the fire.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10:10 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported a pregnant student from the Health Center to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after she said she was having difficulty breathing and felt like she was going to faint.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7:15 p.m.

A female student reported a shirtless man for staring at women in Parking Lot D and other suspicious behavior. The shirtless man approached the female student, who was in her car, knocked on her car window and asked her to not leave the parking structure. ECCPD responded to the incident after the female student reported the man to police. Upon a records check, ECCPD discovered an outstanding $10,000 warrant for his arrest. When searched, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on his person. He was then transported to the Torrance Police Department.

Thursday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 a.m.

The LACFD transported a woman to Memorial Hospital of Gardena after she called ECCPD via an emergency blue pole, saying she was feeling suicidal.

Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:00 p.m.

A member of the El Camino College football team was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after sustaining a broken leg injury during a scrimmage against Allan Hancock College.

Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

A member of the El Camino College football team was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after sustaining a head injury during a scrimmage against Allan Hancock College.