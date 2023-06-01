Police Beat May 9 to May 25
A total of 13 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat update on May 8
Tuesday, May 9, at midnight
An individual was driving recklessly without a license in parking Lot L. The suspect has been arrested.
Tuesday, May 9, at 1:51 a.m.
An individual was detained for possession of stolen property and drugs at the South Gym. The suspect has been arrested.
Tuesday, May 9, at 11:50 a.m.
An attempted burglary occurred at the Art and Behavioral Science Building. The case is still under investigation.
Tuesday, May 9, at 1:58 p.m.
A car window was vandalized near Stadium Way next to parking Lot F. The case is currently open.
Wednesday, May 10, at 9:06 a.m.
A reckless driver was spotted in parking Lot F. The case has been resolved and is now closed.
Thursday, May 11, at 9:04 a.m.
An individual was detained driving recklessly in parking Lot F. The suspect was issued a warning and released the same day.
Wednesday, May 17, at 12:15 p.m.
A water bottle was stolen inside the Physical Education Building. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, May 18, at 12:53 p.m.
Fraud and forgery were committed at the Bookstore. This case is currently open.
Tuesday, May 23, at 7:27 a.m.
An individual defecated in public between Marsee Auditorium and parking Lot J. The suspect has been arrested.
Tuesday, May 23, at 8:20 a.m.
A noise disturbance occurred at the Industry Industry Technology Education Center. The case has been resolved and is now closed.
Tuesday, May 23, at 3:05 p.m.
A door handle at the Life Science Building was vandalized. This case is now closed.
Wednesday, May 24, at 5:45 a.m.
An individual was detained at the South Gym in possession of burglary tools and drugs. The suspect has been arrested.
Thursday, May 25 at 7:26 p.m.
A car was stolen in parking Lot L. The case is under investigation.