Police Beat April 13 to May 8

An El Camino College campus police vehicle spotted near the Student Services Building on Feb. 22. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

A total of 12 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat update on April 13

Reported on Tuesday, April 18, at 1:06 p.m.

Restrooms within the Art Behavioral building were vandalized. This case is still under investigation.

Thursday, April 20, between noon and 5 p.m.

A vehicle in parking Lot C was involved in a hit-and-run case. This case is still under investigation.

Thursday, April 20, between noon and 1:30 p.m.

A wallet was stolen near parking Lot C. The case is still open and under investigation.

Saturday, April 22, at 2:31 p.m.

A trespassing notice was issued to an unspecified individual near the Natural Science Building. The suspect was released the same day.

Tuesday, April 25, at 7:54 a.m.

An individual was detained for public defecation near Marsee Auditorium. The suspect was issued a warning and released the same day.

Tuesday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m.

A vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run case in parking Lot H. This case has been resolved and closed.

Wednesday, April 26, between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A chair was stolen from the Center for Applied Technology building. This case is currently under investigation.

Wednesday, April 26 at an unspecified time

A glass door was vandalized at the Chemistry building. This case has been resolved and closed.

Friday, April 28, morning (unspecified time)

A pair of keys were stolen near the South Gym. This case has been closed and resolved.

Friday, April 28, 4:42 p.m.

The Bookstore Cashier’s Office was ransacked by an 18 to 25-year-old man in a black long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and white Nike shoes. This case is currently open and under investigation.

Saturday, April 29, 12:26 p.m.

An individual was detained for vandalizing a door handle and trespassing. The suspect was issued a warning and released the same day.

Tuesday, May 2, between midnight and 5:07 p.m.

A backpack was stolen at the Marsee Auditorium. This case is open and under investigation.

Thursday, May 4, at 8:13 a.m.

A wall near the Life Science and Physics Buildings was vandalized. This case is open and currently under investigation.

Monday, May 8 at 11:33 a.m.

A man was detained for burglarizing items at Marsee Auditorium. The suspect has been arrested and transferred to Torrance Police Department. This case is open.