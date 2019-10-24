20 pictures from The Union’s trip to one of Tijuana’s migrant shelters

By Rosemary Montalvo|October 24, 2019

Emilio+Pensado+walks+the+streets+of+San+Ysidro+with+bags+of+women%27s+and+children%27s+clothing+as+he+heads+toward+the+United+States-Mexico+border+Friday%2C+Oct.+4.+Rosemary+Montalvo%2FThe+Union
Gallery|20 Photos
Emilio Pensado walks the streets of San Ysidro with bags of women's and children's clothing as he heads toward the United States-Mexico border Friday, Oct. 4. Rosemary Montalvo/The Union
