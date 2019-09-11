Campus Viewpoints: What’s your favorite class?

The Union recently asked El Camino students about their favorite classes.

Dafne Garcia, 18, nursing major



“My favorite class is chemistry,” Garcia said. “I took it in high school and I really enjoyed the professor and what we learned and the things we did like experiments.”

Lukelly Francisco, 19, nursing major

“My favorite class is biology,” Francisco said. “I like it because of the animals and nature.”

Julio Meneses, 19, biological and biomedical sciences major

“My favorite class would be between anatomy and physiology,” Meneses said. “Because I want to be a doctor someday and those are the most basic classes any doctors should know or either know how our body works. Those classes [are] my favorite because it’s the first time that you really feel that you trying to be a doctor especially because you start to learn everything about your own body [and] how the things work.”

Rachel Maldonado, 23, communications major

“I really [enjoyed] deaf culture, during the summer semester,” Maldonado said. She also added that the class was really interesting and she enjoyed it a lot.

Margarito E. Navarro, 21, sign language/interpreter major

“My favorite class is American sign language,” Navarro said. “Because just like the fact [that] I am a part of this major and it is a new language, new culture, new concept, the language [is] different from English and [has a] different sound structure.”

James Handa, 23, art major

“My favorite class is printmaking. I really like art, it makes me feel okay, it feels like I am going to do therapy,” Handa said.

Update: Sept. 11, 2019 5:51 p.m. Byline was edited for accuracy.