Revitalizing campus culture:growing a community through organizations and events

Since El Camino College reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, campus culture has been making a comeback.

The Union editorial board would like to acknowledge the rise in support and visibility for various programs that encourage campus culture, as it’s a great way for students to get involved on campus outside of classes, as well as connecting students who share similar interests.

Throughout the first few weeks of the semester, there have been new and emerging facets of campus life at El Camino College that promotes this newfound atmosphere.

For example, a new event that gets students involved in campus culture is the Maker’s Fair, an event that encourages students to sell their creations, from crochet blankets to ceramics.

The Maker’s Fair supports students by earning money from their work, and allows people to enjoy their creations.

Club Rush is a great, stereotypical example of life on campus. Fifty clubs were represented at this semester’s Club Rush, but ECC has other diverse options.

While campus culture was demonstrated at this fall semester’s Club Rush, there is more campus connectivity than just what that event had offered, where there was free food and music.

Upcoming events on campus are promoted by flyers, which are posted around campus to inform students of various clubs and helpful workshops.

Additionally, even the sharing of these flyers on social media platforms help with club publicity, by making them accessible to students who are off campus.

In athletics, sports have garnered attention through the postings on ECC’s various social media accounts on different online platforms. Additionally, the success of teams have been widely praised by the college.

Social media has been especially helpful with showcasing the highlights of campus culture, from a slice of life on campus to a sports team winning against an opposing school.

The Union’s editorial board believes the college’s increase in sharing social media posts from lesser-known clubs on campus is helping in the recruitment of more members.

To add, the college has an increased presence of food trucks where campus events are happening in order to serve culturally diverse food options.

Clubs and athletics are the most prominent organizations at El Camino. However, they are not the only agencies on campus that the college showcases to its students.

There are multiple workshops available for student use. For example Self-Care Wednesday, ADHD Unlocked: Understanding Signs & Symptoms, and MOCAN: Dr. Parrish Geary’s Barbershop Talks.

The Art Gallery is also a great way to get involved in campus culture. It hosts several events throughout the year, from months-long exhibitions showcasing a number of works created by students, to workshops for various art-related skills such as embroidery and collage.

Ultimately, ECC’s campus culture has successfully generated community involvement among students, as it creates an environment of unity for students from all walks of life.