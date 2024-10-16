A blind spot we must not ignore

Making way through the parking structures at El Camino College can be a difficult experience – distracted drivers, narrow lanes, blind corners and fast drivers are factors that can lead to an accident.

During the first week of this semester, I was nearly hit by a vehicle twice while walking through Parking Lot C.

On both occasions, the driver turned the corner too quickly without stopping and failed to check for oncoming traffic or pedestrians.

I was almost hit again recently – a driver was speeding down the lane at approximately 20 mph and didn’t stop while making a left turn. I realized that the similarity of all my experiences was poor visibility due to blind spots in the parking structure.

I wouldn’t label myself as someone who is easily scared or paranoid, but once I step into the parking structure I’m constantly on edge. I often hold my Hydro Flask tightly and shake it, hearing the ice inside clink against the metal, deliberately making noise to let drivers know I’m walking through these narrow lanes.

Every day, I’m hoping that the sound of the ice hitting the metal will echo off the concrete walls, drawing other drivers’ attention before they speed around the corner.

Since it is the closest parking structure to any academic buildings on campus, Parking Lot C is commonly acknowledged as the busiest parking structures by students. Not only does this parking lot have the longest lines, but also filled with impatient drivers attempting to beat other cars to the first open parking spot.

The issue isn’t just that students drive recklessly.

Parking structures lack safety features installed in the lots, including safety mirrors at every corner, which contribute to the problem within El Camino’s parking structures. The dimly lit structures make it practically impossible to see what’s around the corner, as the main source of light is coming from the outside.

Improved lighting across the parking lots would not only illuminate blind spots, but would also assist drivers and pedestrians in better navigating the area while lowering the possibility of a collision.

A fast turn can result in an accident at any moment.

With someone eventually being hit by a vehicle, these accidents will continue to happen until mirrors are installed and safety measures are addressed.

I have seen students on the verge of being hit by a vehicle because a truck was parked in the corner of the parking lanes, making it impossible for the driver to check for any cars or pedestrians on either side of the lanes.

It shouldn’t be a guessing game for anyone— students shouldn’t have to worry about whether cars will notice them when they turn the corners.

As adults, we should know better and be aware of the presence of others in the structure. I cannot imagine myself driving in those narrow lanes at a speed of 30 to 40 mph just to get out of the structure, let alone thinking of not stopping at every corner and running the risk of hitting another vehicle or person.

The parking structures are so poorly constructed that even if you can turn safely or know what’s around the corner, the lighting makes it even more difficult to notice blind spots.

Just taking a look into the safety mirrors will greatly improve visibility in the parking structures for not only drivers but also for all students, staff and teachers, allowing them to know if a vehicle is approaching.

It’s not a difficult decision.

It’s time for the El Camino College Administration to invest in safety mirrors in these chaotic and dimly lit parking lots.