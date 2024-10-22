Clubs on campus are deserving of more funding

While there are an estimated 45 clubs active on campus, close to none are being funded by El Camino’s Inter-Club Council. They are often left to find a means of funding on their own despite there being an ICC Club Support budget of $15,000 to help active clubs.

As of this fall, there are three new clubs active on campus – Campus Connections Club, Core Consulting Group, and Barkada Club. They have not received any starting money to get going after being approved as official clubs.

The Union editorial board suggests that the current active and newfound clubs on campus be provided a sum of seed money from ICC to further prosper. Additionally, the editorial board is suggesting clubs on campus be provided about $200 in seed money, which leaves about $9,000 left in the ICC Club Support budget.

There is a large collective of students involved in the clubs on campus, and without proper funding, these clubs could possibly have to disband due to lack of financial support.

It is recognized how much time and effort the clubs on campus work to get recognition and create a fun, interactive environment for club members while trying to generate funding to host activities and obtain supplies.

Currently, the Associated Student Organization has a revenue total of $450,000. There is $22,000 of that going to ASO stipends and $9,700 going to ICC stipends which began in spring 2023. On top of spending $5,000 on an ICC Recognition Banquet, it is safe to say that with all of that money, there could even be a small contribution outside of the ICC Club Support expenditures going toward supporting the new and currently active clubs on campus.

This is not to say that ASO is not looking out for other student-run organizations on campus.

ASO funds are going toward programs such as the Puente Project, which is currently receiving $4,931 in funding, the Immigrant Success Program, which is receiving $7,500 in funding, and the Black Student Success Center, which is receiving $4,900 in funding. All of these programs offer support to minority students to help them achieve their educational goals.

The Union editorial board believes that while the clubs on campus are not as large as some of these funded student programs, they are still deserving of some starting funds for the dedication they have to support student interests and provide added education through recreational activities.

