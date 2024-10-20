Campus viewpoints: Moo Deng vs Pesto

In a sea of internet trends and fads, the current craze taking over the media is the public’s obsession with two baby animals.

A pygmy hippopotamus named Moo Deng who lives in the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand and a nine-month-old king penguin much larger than any adult of his species named Pesto, who resides at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia have taken the internet by storm with their adorable faces and relatably humorous antics.

The Union went around campus and interviewed students, asking which of the two trending animals they prefer and relate most to.

“I like the Hippo the most, because she’s really cute and when it comes to mood, it’s the hippo because I like to chill and a little more calm than the penguin,” business major Camilla Bravo said.

Mary Owens, an English major, said she feels connected to Moo Deng.

“She’s cute, and she has a cute personality,” Owens said.

Students also expressed their admiration for the animals, finding their unique personalities amusing, wholesome, and entertaining. One student said she relates to Pesto, the penguin.

“I like the penguin [Pesto] because he’s so big, but a cute baby, plus it’s so me with being social and a big eater,” geography major Kasandra Calderon said.

Even if you are not familiar with these lovable creatures, it is inevitable that you will stumble across the baby animals at some point while scrolling through social media.

“I prefer Moo Deng the hippo because she’s so chubby and is always on my Tik Tok,” communications major Varleria Lopez said.

It is clear to see how these animals have become so popular all around the world, as many find their uniqueness in personality and physicality something to admire.

“He’s cute, he’s big, he’s unique, and he stands up from the rest,” El Camino College alumnus Andrew Echeverria said.

Amari Jones, Renzo Arnazzi and Elliott Bullock II contributed to this story.