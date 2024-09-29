The student news site of El Camino College

Campus viewpoints: students offer college transfer application advice

By Union StaffSeptember 29, 2024
Psychology major Raymond Miller is a first-year student and is staying at El Camino for two semesters. Miller plans to transfer to either Arizona State University, UC Riverside or Sonoma State University. “Double-check and make sure everything on your applications are complete,” Miller said. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)

The transfer application filing period is just around the corner.

The period for filling out applications for fall 2025 transfer to the University of California and California State University schools will start on Oct. 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Some students at El Camino College and other California community colleges have already submitted their applications to transfer to California State University schools in the spring 2025 semester. The application period to transfer in the spring began on Aug. 1 and ended on Aug. 30.

The Union asked students on Sept. 25 which colleges they plan on transferring to, what advice they would give to other students and what difficulties they experienced while filling out applications.

Raymond Miller, 18, a psychology major said he applied to Arizona State University, Sonoma State University and UC Riverside.

“I put a lot of time into figuring out how many classes I needed to take for my transfer requirements,” Miller said.

The 18-year-old said the most difficult thing about the transfer application process is getting applications done before the deadline in order for colleges look at it.

“Double-check and make sure everything on your applications are complete and take the time to figure out what schools have the best programs and offer transfer for your major,” Miller said.

Grace Huntington, 19, (
Grace Huntington, 21, is currently  working on getting her Japanese English Translator but has applied to transfer in the summer 2026 semester. Huntington said she applied to CSU Long Beach and CSU Fullerton. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)

Grace Huntington, 21, who is currently a Japanese Bachelor Degree  and Japanese English Translator major. She applied to transfer to CSU Long Beach and CSU Fullerton in summer of 2026.

“The hardest part about the transfer application process was the transfer credits and GPA average,” Huntington said.

Business administration major Isabella Quicho is a first-year student at El Camino and has submitted her TAG application to UC Santa Barbara for transfer.
Business administration major Isabella Quicho is a first-year student at El Camino College and has submitted her Transfer Admission Guarantee application to UC Santa Barbara for transfer. Quicho said she used Youtube and TikTok to fill out out her transfer application. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)

Eighteen-year-old Isabella Quicho, a business administration major said she’s only been at El Camino for one year and submitted her Transfer Admission Guarantee application to UC Santa Barbara.

Quicho said she had to seek outside resources for help with her college applications.

“I would utilize YouTube videos and TikToks explaining the process and other websites for guidance,” Quicho said. “It was nothing too strenuous for me.”

She added with advice to ECC students currently going through the college transfer application process.

“When first starting I would meet with more than one counselor to get a second opinion on your ed plan, make sure you are secure with your plan and even go over it yourself afterward,” Quicho said.

Erik Kerner, who is majoring in business and a soccer player on the ECC men’s soccer team applied to UC Irvine for the following semester to play collegiate soccer.

He said the hardest part about the application process was the emotional factor.

“The thought of leaving home and being alone with no family will be a struggle,” Kerner said.

Renzo Arnazzi and Isabelle Ibarra contributed to this story.

Editors note:

  • A correction was made on a student’s  age, major and anticipated transfer year to reflect clarity and accuracy on Sept.  30 at 3:29 p.m.

 

