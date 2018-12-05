The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Opinion, Columns

Veterans should not be approached any differently

By Justin Bell|December 5, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Veterans returning from service face many tough challenges in their transition from military to civilian life.

Those challenges become even greater for veterans who decide to return to school.

These are obstacles that I face personally, as former sailor in the US Navy. Most people would never assume that I was formerly a prison guard in Guantanamo Bay, and had seen more than most people can imagine.

This is the way most veterans like to be treated. When talking to someone that you know has served, please do not as questions like, “Have you ever killed anyone?” or “Do you have PTSD?” Because, in reality, you’re more likely to be talking to a Veteran that has hardly ever held a weapon, than you are to be talking to someone who has ever been in battle.

Some common misconceptions about veterans are that we are reserved, and that we are not likely to finish school. While some veterans are quiet, there are also a lot who would love to talk to you about anything and everything under the sun.

Also, veterans who are using the GI Bill have a 72 percent graduation rate, which is up 22 percent from the 50 percent graduation rate of non veterans, according to taskandpurpose.com.

Most former military members have trouble reintegrating into society because they feel like they will never be able to connect with “normal” people again. They feel like no one will ever be able to relate to their story, and instead turn to isolation.

I was lucky and I have never had any mental health issues and I’m back in college right after the military.

Most people who returned from Vietnam were not met with open arms, like veterans are today, upon their return home. They are currently suffering the consequences of social isolation and not getting mental health treatment sooner.

According to the American Council For Education’s Website, only roughly 4 percent of all undergraduate students are Veterans. Because of this, most students at EC have never had a chance to engage with a veteran personally. I feel that this is the biggest hurdle for a veteran that is acclimating back into college. If more students had a chance to interact with more veterans, then they would see that we’re not any different and don’t need any special treatment.

Veterans do not want any hand-outs, and we definitely don’t want anyone’s pity. We are just a small percentage of the student population that wants to fit in with all the rest of the different groups on campus.

Students interested in more veteran info may visit the Veteran Resource Center in the Student Services building room 105.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Opinion

AA degree in 2 years isn’t always possible
AA degree in 2 years isn’t always possible
Campus Viewpoints: Transfer Plans

As the college application deadlines approach, the Union asked the EC community what their transfer plans were.Leenah Hashmi, 19, cognitive science ma...

Campus Viewpoints: Winter Break Plans

With the semester coming to an end, the Union asked EC students what their winter plans were.Rogelio DeSantiago, 19, business major"I'm going to take ...

El Camino at your fingertips? Sounds like a great idea

El Camino College could be left behind in a world transitioning into a predominantly digital landscape by not having its own dedicated mobile applicat...

Campus Viewpoints: What are you thankful for?

Since it is the week of Thanksgiving, the Union went around campus and asked students what they were thankful for on Monday, Nov 19.“I’m t...

Other stories filed under Columns

Balancing life can be stressful but there are solutions

As soon as I get home from class, all I want to do is jump into a pair of sweatpants, lay in bed and binge-watch the new Black Mirror series on Netfli...

The homeless near El Camino should be helped not cast out

The homeless population around El Camino are clearly not deterred by the numerous attempts to remove them so it is in the college's best interest that...

The path that led me to change majors

After high school, I thought I was set on majoring in business, but I never had a reason as to why I wanted to do it.A part of me knew that majoring i...

Reciting ‘Dora the Explorer’ is apart of my day to day life

Youtube crashes, and all of a sudden my mom and I look at each other in a panic. As she waits for YouTube to get up and running again, I sit with my b...

Lessons learned throughout my journey at El Camino College

One of my biggest problems I would say I have is taking my own advice. I have suffered the consequences because of this, but I’ve been told I...

The student news site of El Camino College
Veterans should not be approached any differently