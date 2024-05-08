Guest Column: El Camino fails to support Muslim students

Editor’s Note: Students, employees and other El Camino College community members outside the journalism staff are also invited to submit guest columns for consideration as per The Union’s policy. All columns are subject to editing for length, grammar and style. They must be free of libel and in good taste. Publication or rejection of any column is at the sole discretion of the editorial board. All opinions are those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of The Union.

Uzair Pasta is the former Director of Finance of the Associated Students Organization.

My name is Uzair Pasta, and I am a student at El Camino College. I am also disappointed. El Camino prides itself on its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion yet creates a hostile environment when Muslim students try to bridge further gaps on campus.

Lack of Support for SWANA: The absence of a support group for SWANA (Southwest Asian and North African) students neglects a vital aspect of our community’s needs. There are affinity centers and programs for all ethnic identities, except one of the largest demographics on campus and the surrounding community.

Absence of an Interfaith Center: Despite discussions about potential renovations, proposals for a dedicated prayer space have consistently been dismissed. Moreover, requests for a support group tailored to our demographic have been met with skepticism and unreasonable demands for justification.

Unequal Treatment in Political Discourse: There has been NO condemnation on the state of Israel for indiscriminately bombing the people of Gaza, even though it has been considered a war crime and crime against humanity by the International Court of Justice. There is a huge population of Arab Americans and Muslims who do not feel safe on campus due to the normalization of crimes against their community.

Equating Criticism with Antisemitism: It is crucial to differentiate between criticism of a government and antisemitism. Conflating the two not only stifles legitimate discourse but also undermines efforts to address genuine concerns.

Disregard for Muslim Holidays: The prevention of Eid celebrations and the neglect of Muslim students’ needs not only alienates a significant portion of our community but also perpetuates a culture of exclusion. In order for the community to have Eid at El Camino, the college is charging students upwards of $6,000 despite the fact that they have allowed this same event for two previous years at no cost.

Lack of Awareness and Recognition: When was the last time the administration checked in on Muslim students’ well-being? ECC has not made any efforts to provide its Muslim students with the support they need as they observe the month of Ramadan.

From the absence of Halal food options on campus to the disregard for our holiest months and holidays, it’s evident that our community is not receiving the support it deserves. If the administration continues to disregard the plea from the Muslim community, I urge all who share my concerns to consider seeking support elsewhere.