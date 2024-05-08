Letter to the editor: We are dealing with Hamas not Palestine

Editor’s Note: Students, employees and other El Camino College community members outside the journalism staff are also invited to submit guest columns for consideration as per The Union’s policy. All columns are subject to editing for length, grammar and style. They must be free of libel and in good taste. Publication or rejection of any column is at the sole discretion of the editorial board. All opinions are those of the author and do not reflect the opinion of The Union.

Helen Binstok is a student at El Camino College.

In response, in part, to the article about the Palestinians, I agree. There should be a safe space for both the Israelis and the Palestinians. But we’re not dealing with the Palestinians, we’re dealing with Hamas. Hamas is a known terrorist organization, and their main effort is to destroy Jews around the world, so it’s not really the fault of the Palestinians; it’s Hamas that has started the war by attacking Israel first and then Israel is only defending itself and I agree that if you are anti-Israel, you are antisemitic because I don’t think that we should have an organization like Hamas, which is a known terrorist organization, running a government and running around attacking and kidnapping Jewish people and torturing them. This is wrong, I don’t know. Oh, the solution nobody does because this has been going on since Biblical times, but it’s not to silence Israel because Israel is only defending itself. Hamas attacked first.



