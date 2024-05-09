The student news site of El Camino College

The Union stands with student journalists

By Editorial BoardMay 9, 2024

The First Amendment says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The Union condemns all actions that violate the First Amendment rights of the campus press. The Union Editorial Board stands in support of our peers who are covering the campus protests around the country.

Let student journalists do their job.
