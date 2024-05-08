The traditional dating experience is dead

In an era marked by swipes, likes and fading connections, it has become evident that the traditional concept of dating is on life support.

From the emergence of hookup culture to mindless scrolling through dating apps, the modern dating experience seems to have lost its spark.

While casual stints have always existed, in recent years hookup culture has normalized the ideas and values surrounding purely physical connections that completely lack feelings and emotions.

Due to this circumstance, it feels like dating is minimized to a mainly transactional experience, where participating members seek instant gratification without investing in real connections.

In this hookup culture, it diminishes the value and importance of meaningful interactions and is instead replaced by a pursuit of hormones and pleasure.

An outlet that allows this culture to continue is dating apps, which have existed for a long time.

According to SQL Server Reporting Services, 56% of adults between 18 and 29 have used online dating apps or sites. So, the young are no strangers to these harmful outlets.

These platforms are often advertised as perfect places to find a potential soulmate. Still, all they do is allow for the spiral of hookup culture to continue within our society.

The research firm conducted the poll in January among 2,011 nationally representative 18 and older sample population.

Instead of judging a person on their personality, humor or charm, younger generations are stuck reducing others’ complexities to a simple photo and a short bio in their profiles.

Scrolling through many faces in a space nobody can physically touch has become more common than simply going out in public and searching in a more traditional setting.

As a 19-year-old second-year college student, I’ve seen these atrocities with my own eyes.

I know plenty of people close to me who participate in these virtual relationships and are looking for nothing more than a quick hookup.

When I ask if they’ll ever go back for another date, if you can call it that, the response is always a quick “No.”

The absence of courtship leaves very little room for a genuine connection to develop and flourish.

With the emergence of social media and the online world as a whole, ghosting, which is characterized by completely ending a personal relationship or withdrawing from all communication with another individual, has emerged.

In a society where communication could not be any easier, such an absurd act has become much too familiar and convenient to many people.

I have fallen victim to ghosting, and I wish it would never happen again. Being ghosted left me with feelings of sadness and curiosity about what made the other person cut ties with me.

It left me hurt and confused, and I wished a real rejection came instead of just a receipt that let me know my messages were being delivered.

For the most part, ghosting is a perfect example of the nature of modern relationships.

It shows just how uncommitted individuals have become in this age, and it has become a cowardly way out of a situation in which someone doesn’t want to take part.

Overall, the modern dating experience is beyond saving. It would take a resurrection of love, companionship, and intimacy, which I don’t see happening anytime soon.

It just raises one question:

Where do we go from here?