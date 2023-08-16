The student news site of El Camino College

The cheapest places to get groceries near campus

By Raphael RichardsonAugust 16, 2023
Supply chain issues, labor shortages and rampant inflation have hit millions of Americans where it hurts most – groceries.

Prices across California still remain unaffordable to many students and community members, so The Union has compiled a list of the five cheapest grocery stores that don’t require a membership near El Camino College.

The prices of one pound of 73% lean ground beef, a gallon of fat-free milk, a loaf of wheat bread and carton of 18 eggs, all common grocery items, will be displayed from their respective stores.

 

Click here for cheapest groceries near El Camino.

 

Editor’s Note: These prices were accurate as of May 2023.

 
