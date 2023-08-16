The cheapest places to get groceries near campus

Supply chain issues, labor shortages and rampant inflation have hit millions of Americans where it hurts most – groceries.

Prices across California still remain unaffordable to many students and community members, so The Union has compiled a list of the five cheapest grocery stores that don’t require a membership near El Camino College.

The prices of one pound of 73% lean ground beef, a gallon of fat-free milk, a loaf of wheat bread and carton of 18 eggs, all common grocery items, will be displayed from their respective stores.

Click here for cheapest groceries near El Camino.

Editor’s Note: These prices were accurate as of May 2023.