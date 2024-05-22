The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Parking permit fees will return this fall semester

Byline photo of Eddy Cermeno
By Eddy CermenoMay 22, 2024
An+El+Camino+College+student+walks+past+a+parking+permit+machine+located+outside+of+parking+Lot+C+on+Wednesday%2C+May+22.+The+Board+of+Trustees+approved+the+reinstatement+of+parking+permits+for+El+Camino+students+and+employees+during+its+meeting+on+Monday%2C+May+20.+%28Clarence+Davis+%7C+The+Union%29
An El Camino College student walks past a parking permit machine located outside of parking Lot C on Wednesday, May 22. The Board of Trustees approved the reinstatement of parking permits for El Camino students and employees during its meeting on Monday, May 20. (Clarence Davis | The Union)

El Camino College students who plan to commute and park on campus in the fall 2024 semester will have to pay for parking permits.

Permits will cost $20 for every fall and spring semester and $7 for winter and summer semesters, beginning this fall.

The Board of Trustees approved the reinstatement of parking permits for El Camino students and employees during its meeting on Monday, May 20.

El Camino employees will get parking permits but will not be charged for parking unless they are in special parking spaces reserved for them, Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson said.

El Camino students have not had to pay for parking since spring 2022, as part of the college’s effort to increase enrollment after COVID-19.

Carlos Lopez, vice president of Academic Affairs, said offering free parking during the pandemic helped increase enrollment at El Camino.

Now, however, the college faces financial struggles with the current budget deficit.

“As a result of the budget crisis we didn’t just commit to cutting costs, we also looked at places to generate revenue,” Lopez said.

According to the Institutional Research and Planning Data enrollment trends dashboard, 11,885 students were enrolled in in-person classes at El Camino during the fall 2023 semester.

If every one of those students parked on campus and paid for the $20 parking permit, an estimated $237,700 could be generated in revenue.

Stephenson said the revenue from parking fees will be used for the maintenance of parking lot structures, including lighting and painting stripes for the parking spaces, in accordance with Title 5 California Code of Regulations.

“We utilize those fees in order to help maintain the parking lots, keep them safe, patch holes, things like that,” he said.

Lopez said he wants students to be aware of the reduced price of parking permits, as they used to cost students $35 every semester.

“It is a mitigating factor for us, to make sure that we’re not impacting students in any extraordinary way,” he said.

Student Trustee Connor Lai said although parking permits are a significant source of revenue for the district, he understands the financial impact on students.

“If you demonstrate financial need, [parking] fees will get covered or waived so students will not have to face that financial burden,” he said.

Lai also said El Camino’s new parking fees are significantly lower compared to other colleges.

Santa Monica College parking permits cost $93.50 per semester for fall and spring. For winter and summer, the cost is $49.50.

West Los Angeles College permits are $27 for preferred parking and $20 for regular parking in the fall and spring semesters. In the winter and summer semesters, preferred parking is $10 and regular parking is $7.

Cerritos College permits cost $40 per semester for fall and spring and $30 with the California College Promise Grant. The cost during winter and summer semesters is $25.

Lopez said El Camino’s new permit prices are competitive with other colleges in the area and should not affect future enrollment.

“If we were much more expensive than everybody around us then I could definitely see [permit pricing] impacting [enrollment] because it may be a decision factor for some students,” Lopez said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Love and Learning: Trustee Katherine Maschler's 50 year legacy at El Camino
Ann OBrien, executive director of marketing and communications, presents an overview of the Crisis Communications Plan during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 20 (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino creates communication plan for emergency situations
A protester waves a Palestinian flag, with a phrase written on it, on the corner of Manhattan Beach and Crenshaw Boulevards on Tuesday, May 21 as part of a student-led Teach-In for Palestine event that turned into a march. Marching students and employees congregated on the corner outskirts of El Camino as some passing cars honked their horns in support. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino students and faculty show support for Palestine, march around campus
Students can get free menstrual products from women’s bathroom dispensers at El Camino College. This dispenser was found in the bathroom of the Humanities Building on the first floor. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
5 places for free menstrual products on campus
Haircuts and conversations: Support network to host final barbershop event of the semester
Students in the Animation Guild draw on their tablets while playing a game of Gartic Phone during the clubs meeting on Monday, May 20. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Festival to showcase students’ animated films
More in Top Stories
Jeffery Davis, 40, appears at a preliminary hearing setting in a Torrance courtroom on Wednesday, May 15. Davis pleaded not guilty on Jan. 17 after being charged with the killing of 65-year old Junko Hanafusa. Davis will appear in court for another preliminary hearing setting on July 25. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Man charged with killing woman on campus attends third preliminary hearing setting
El Camino College graduating students line up to receive their diploma during the commencement ceremony that took place on June 9, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino cancels student commencement speech, student government objects
Los Angeles Sparks forward Monique Billings, left, and guard Aari McDonald, middle, prepare to speak to the media in El Camino College’s Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. The Sparks rent the Gymnasium as the site for their training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. El Camino College is considering increasing facilities rentals as one of the revenue-generating strategies to address the $20-million budget deficit. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino to slash $40 million from budget as it faces major deficit
Former Union Editor-in-Chief Delfino Camacho holds up his first-place award plaques in front of the journalism department trophy case in the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 17. Camacho won multiple awards, including first place in Best Headline Portfolio and Multimedia Package. “Even when I’m gone and graduated, I left a little bit of my mark here just like everyone else did,” he said. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino journalism program recognized with numerous national, statewide awards
Los Angeles Sparks forwards Cameron Brink, left, and Rickea Jackson speak to the media at a press event inside El Camino Colleges Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks return to El Camino for training camp
El Camino College Board of Trustee members vote on the approval of a new plagiarism-checking software to replace the previous software and help combat the rise of artificial intelligence in classrooms during the Monday, April 15 meeting. (Nick Miller | The Union)
New plagiarism software will help detect AI usage by students

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in