Healthcare programs showcased, California Community College Chancellor speaks during El Camino healthcare summit

By Emily GomezNovember 7, 2023
A+variety+of+local+health+professionals+spoke+during+the+12%3A30+p.m.+healthcare+panel+moderated+by+Vice+President+of+Academic+Affairs+Carlos+Lopez+inside+the+Campus+Theatre+on+Tuesday%2C+Nov.+7.+The+panel+was+part+of+a+larger+event+called+Vision+2030%3A+Pathways+to+Equity+and+Economic+Mobility+in+Healthcare+summit+which+was+hosted+at+El+Camino+College+and+organized+in+part+by+the+district+and+the+California+Community+College+Chancellors+Office.+%28Emily+Gomez+%7C+The+Union%29
A variety of local health professionals spoke during the 12:30 p.m. healthcare panel moderated by Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez inside the Campus Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The panel was part of a larger event called Vision 2030: Pathways to Equity and Economic Mobility in Healthcare summit which was hosted at El Camino College and organized in part by the district and the California Community College Chancellor’s Office. (Emily Gomez | The Union)

El Camino College was approved to offer a bachelor’s degree in respiratory care, announced in a day-long summit hosted by the California Community College Chancellor’s Office and the district on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“We are one of the few community colleges that offer a bachelor’s degree,” Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb said. “The cohort just started and we’re really proud of that.”

Webb said the summit demonstrated how El Camino students, as well as the communities they are part of, can be better served.

California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian was present and spoke at the summit called Vision 2030: Pathways to Equity and Economic Mobility in Healthcare.

According to the California Community Colleges’ website, Vision 2030 is the framework for action recently adopted by the California Community Colleges’ Board of Governors which aims to promote student success with support and equity.

The summit began at 8 a.m. with opening remarks from Chancellor Christian, El Camino President Brenda Thames, Trustee Trisha Murakawa and Vice President of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors Hildegarde B. Aguinaldo and ended at 3 p.m.

Education accessibility, particularly within healthcare, is the focus of El Camino’s collaboration with the chancellor’s vision.

The summit consisted of differing panels featuring various healthcare and education professionals.

The healthcare programs at El Camino were highlighted during the summit’s education panel.

Webb said the collaboration was coordinated through President Thames.

Thames said El Camino has a strong healthcare partnership in the South Bay area and could contribute to the chancellor’s vision.

Webb also said whether someone is interested in pursuing healthcare or not, El Camino aims to help students get the most out of their education.

“There are so many partnerships and collaborations that are available via El Camino College,” Webb said. “Whatever you are interested in pursuing, we have a contact to basically put you in touch.”

For more information visit the California Community College Chancellor’s Office webpage.
