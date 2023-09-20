The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

New policy changes set to help students clear bad grades

Byline photo of Raphael Richardson
By Raphael RichardsonSeptember 19, 2023
Academic+Senate+President+Charlene+Brewer-Smith+%28far+left%29+sits+with+Vice+President+of+Educational+Policies+Darcie+McClelland+%28center%29+and+other+members+of+the+Academic+Senate+leadership+during+the+Tuesday%2C+Sept+19+Academic+Senate+meeting+at+El+Camino+College.+During+the+meeting+McClelland+spoke+about+Administrative+Procedure+4240+which+will+help+students+clear+past+bad+grades.+%28Lana+Mily+%7C+The+Union%29
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith (far left) sits with Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland (center) and other members of the Academic Senate leadership during the Tuesday, Sept 19 Academic Senate meeting at El Camino College. During the meeting McClelland spoke about Administrative Procedure 4240 which will help students clear past bad grades. (Lana Mily | The Union)

New policy changes that will help students get a cleaner academic record and raise their grade-point averages were announced at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Meant for students who perhaps had a rocky start at college but have improved, the renewal clears grades that may lower students’ GPA, Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland said.

“It’s kind of like a second chance,” McClelland said during the meeting.

Administrative Procedure 4240, also known as an academic renewal, allows students with previous bad grades at El Camino College to petition the college and get those grades disregarded when calculating their GPA.

The current policy, amended in 2016, has several requirements for renewals, including a minimum of a 2.25 GPA when applying and at least two years to pass since the bad grade was given.

With the proposed policy, those requirements would be considerably lowered, including having a 2.0 GPA and requiring only one semester to pass since the bad grade.

The amount of credits disregarded will also be raised from 24 to 30.

Vice President of Student Services Jeff Stephenson said the idea for the proposal was brought up during his welcoming ceremony when he first joined El Camino.

“A student pointed out that the number of units were lower and GPA [required] was higher for academic renewal compared to our surrounding colleges,” Stephenson said.

Other colleges like Long Beach City College, the LA Community College District and Santa Monica College already adopted a more lenient policy, including the lower time and GPA requirements El Camino plans to change to.

Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, middle, talks about Administrative Policy 4240 at the Academic Senate meeting at the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Lana Mily | The Union)
Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, middle, talks about Administrative Policy 4240 at the Academic Senate meeting at the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Lana Mily | The Union)

The policy does have some caveats.

Disregarded grades aren’t completely erased from a student’s transcripts. While they may no longer count, the grades will remain by being marked with the letter L.

“Their transcript stays true to every course that they enrolled in and receive credit, whether it’s satisfactory or not,” Registrar Lillian Justice said during the meeting.

While academic renewals are honored by most UC and CSU schools, the National Collegiate Athletic Association does not, barring any student-athletes from using it.

Also, if the applicant has already received a degree from El Camino, the renewal can only be used to get rid of units that resulted in an F letter grade.

The policy is still in the works and must go through the district’s policy system starting with another Academic Senate meeting, McClelland said.

“From there it needs to go through two college council meetings, then it needs to be approved and then it needs to get on the board agenda,” she said. “Consultation, when it’s fast, is about a two to three-month process.”

The revised policy, which McClelland expects to pass, is estimated to come into effect in November or December of 2023.

Editor’s Note: Date corrected in the story on Sept. 20, at 9:43 a.m.
More to Discover
More in News
Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez reports out during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Academic Senate meeting in Distance Education Room 166 at El Camino College. Lopez discussed the new creation of 12-week classes at El Camino. (Lana Mily | The Union)
12-week classes set to start next week at El Camino
Jailen Commissiong (center) speaks with his attorney outside Department 117 on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown L.A. Commissiong has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness for the prosecution, but told The Union he knows nothing about what caused the disappearance and death of El Camino College student Juan Hernandez. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Trial in murder of El Camino student Juan Hernandez continued until 2024
Screenshot from the El Camino College Hispanic Heritage Month webpage.
Mi Casa, coffee and conchas and more: El Camino College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Jovanni Soto (left), Joshua Oh (middle), and Joel Lemus Jr (right), pose for a photo in the Veterans Resource Center located in the Student Services Building, Monday, Sept.11, 2023. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Veterans Club
Students walk past a surveillance tower set up by the El Camino College Police Department and placed behind the Communications Building on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Police investigate multiple vandalisms at Federation office
EC Utility Brayden Sanchez shoots the ball during a water polo game at Mount San Antonio College on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino's Men's Water Polo Team Splits Games in Doubleheader
More in Top Stories
El Camino Kicker Gabriella De La Cruz takes a knee for a photo at Featherstone Field at El Camino College on Thursday Sept, 14. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Female Warrior kicks down football barriers
Dean of Humanities Scott Kushigemachi shares his favorite memories from working with former Dean Debra Breckheimer on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Kushigemachi said he was fortunate to have Breckheimers help. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Scott Kushigemachi: Dean on weekdays, drummer by weekend
Students of Fairmont Elementary School in Yorba Linda present a $500 check for the Maui Strong Fund to LA based news anchor and show organizer David Ono during a presentation of Defining Courage at Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Misaki Asaba | The Union)
Courage defined: Community comes together to raise money for Maui
The El Camino College Federation of Teachers voice their frustrations with the college district during the public comment section of the Sept. 6 Board of Trustees meeting. For 16 months, The Federation has tried to renegotiate details of their contracts with the El Camino College district to cover issues concerning adjunct faculty healthcare, class sizes, a cost of living adjustment and more. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Protests, vandalism and still no contract: Update on Federation and district negotiations
Federation members picket their way across campus to a Board of Trustees meeting at El Camino College on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Solidarity march: Faculty protest ‘no contract, unfair labor’ ahead of Board of Trustees meeting
Following a complete pass, El Camino running back Marceese Yetts gains possession of the ball and paves through Southwestern for a later touchdown at 35-0 during El Caminos opening football game of the season on Sept. 2. (Saqib Rawda | The Union)
Football season opener features historic first female score but ends early due to injury, Warriors still victorious over Southwestern

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in