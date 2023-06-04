NFL, MLB stars honored among others at El Camino Hall of Fame induction

Tevete Usumalii gives his speech at the El Camino College Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday evening, June 1. He was one of the most physically demanding offensive linemen in El Camino Football history and is a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)

Former and current Hall of Famers mingled over beer, wine, dinner and dessert before the new class hit the stage in front of El Camino College history makers.

Many of those in attendance had not seen each other in years, and there were occasions when tears overtook acceptance speeches.

However, when Tevete Usumalii took the stage, he had only one thought.

Those damn stairs.

“You guys have no idea how long I have been staring at those stairs like damn man,” Usumalii joked.

Former El Camino College athletes, coaches and staff members were inducted into the college’s Hall of Fame at the Athletics Multi-Purpose room on Thursday evening, June 1.

Among the 14 inductees were former NFL player Nate Ness and current MLB player Garrett Cooper.

Usumalii (1993–94), a member of the El Camino football 1990s All-Decade Team and who earned First Team All-Mission Conference honors in 1994, kept everyone laughing but reminded everyone he will always be a proud Warrior.

“It’s a great honor; I’m being inducted into the Hall of Fame with a bunch of other great athletes,” Usumalii said. “I’m incredibly humbled and honored to be here because I saw these athletes when I attended. They are legendary to me.”

Ness, who attended and played football at El Camino from 2004 to 2005, is also part of the 2000s All-Decade team.

Ness was unable to attend the ceremony but his mother, Lachele Wooten, accepted the award on his behalf.

“It’s an honor for me to accept this award for him; it’s a privilege for him to be included in this,” Wooten said. “It’s a high honor for him, but me too, because I was able to give him the honor to accept it.”

Ness has played professionally in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams, who are now based in Los Angeles.

Miami Marlins first baseman Cooper attended El Camino College from 2010 to 2011, was not able to attend the ceremony but was also honored.

Cooper was a two-year baseball standout as he became part of the California Community College Athletic Association and All-Conference teams during his time at the college. He now plays for the Miami Marlins in the MLB.

Andre Freeman is a former a track and field sprinter who attended El Camino from 1983 to 1984.

Freeman became the 1984 conference champion in the 100m and a member of the state championship 4×400-meter relay team in the same year.

He still holds multiple all-time records at El Camino College and has gone on to earn his degree in industrial electronics and plastics technology.

Dave Shannon Honorary Scholarship recipients Hadiee Lopez and Stephen Hansen will transfer at the end of the semester; yet, like many athletes before them, it is bittersweet.

“For some of the athletes who have been here, it was really gratifying listening to everyone,” Hansen said. “It’s also kind of a bittersweet ending. I was in high school for four years, and it wasn’t easy to leave, and now with El Camino, it feels like the same.”

Lopez, like previous Hall of Famers, sees a change of environment as an opportunity to improve, but her El Camino memories will live on.

“You can’t be comfortable all the time; you always have to accept that things are going to get uncomfortable,” Lopez said. “At El Camino, you’ll meet family anywhere you go. You’ll have friends for a lifetime.”