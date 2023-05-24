‘Celebrate your pride’ at El Camino’s Pride Week

The Gender Sexuality Alliance and Student Equity & Achievement clubs will host a week-long event starting Tuesday, May 30 to Saturday, June 3, in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community at the Social Justice Center.

Students are welcome to participate in Pride Week at any of the events held on campus.

Some of the events include a pride festival, karaoke/game night, Los Angeles LGBTQ Center field trip and a pride prom.

Kenny Simkins, LGBTQIA+ success coordinator and coordinator of Pride Week, said the event is not just for the LGBT community but also for the college as a whole.

“We are going to invite LGBT community members to talk about LGBT+ issues that affect the community today and contribute to finding a solution,” Simkins said.

The Gender Sexuality Alliance Club is the main contributor to Pride Week, having originally thought of the concept at El Camino.

“It’s a joy to gift the students this,” Simkins said. “It’s like a rest before finals week kicks off.”