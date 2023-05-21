USC campus tour offered by El Camino

El Camino College students will have an opportunity to tour the University of Southern California on Friday, May 26.

The Transfer Center, located on the second floor of the Student Services Building, is currently accepting in-person sign-ups for the tour.

To be eligible for the USC tour, a $5 refundable deposit is required and students must show proof they are enrolled at El Camino and taking at least one course.

Transfer Center Coordinator Rene Lozano said this tour will give El Camino students interested in transferring to USC an opportunity to “check the campus out” for themselves.

“There is no substitute for students seeing the campus in person,” Lozano said.

Students attending the tour will learn about transfer admission requirements and academic majors, along with grant and scholarship opportunities.

Lozano said students will “attend panels with speakers and support programs” that will be on the USC campus.

Lozano told The Union these campus tours provide a great service and bonding experience for the students that sign up for them.