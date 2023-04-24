Meta-Majors Center aims to connect majors, services, clubs

Camila Jenkin (left) and Steve Dao manning the library table within the Meta-Majors Center. The center is going through a soft-opening phase before fully opening in the fall of this year. (Ari Martinez | The Union)

A new space that aims to bring together different meta-majors and departments within the college is now available for students to explore and give feedback.

Students are welcome to explore the new Meta-Majors Center located inside the west basement of Schauerman Library every Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Described as a soft opening, students are encouraged to give feedback for possible changes to the space. Students are also encouraged to suggest events that could take place at the center.

The center was created to bring the seven meta-majors offered on campus together to create a more interconnected space where they can interact with one another.

Meta-majors at El Camino include behavioral and social sciences; business; creative arts; health and community wellness; industry and technology; languages, composition and journalism; and STEM.

Along with bringing the meta majors together, the center also hosts other representatives from different departments such as the library’s Makerspace and the Transfer Center.

The center also hopes to have representatives of various clubs present on campus as well as a wall dedicated to advertising lesser-known clubs that students may not be aware of.

Coordinator for the Guided Pathways program and founder of the center Taryn Bailey said while students are free to enter the space throughout the semester, the center will have its official opening in the fall.

For the future, Bailey expressed a desire to collaborate with instructors from the different meta majors to create videos explaining more about the majors they are teaching.

“It would be great to have individuals from other majors interacting with each other,” Bailey said. “It allows for students to network with one another and connect to [the] real world.”