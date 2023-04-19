Board of Trustees honor former president, approve timeline to fill vacant seat

Trustee Katherine Maschler (left) and Trustee Vice President Trisha Murakawa sit next to the vacant Area 1 seat position, previously occupied by the late Kenneth Brown, during the Boarding of Trustees meeting on April 17. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

At 5:20 p.m., the doors to the Board of Trustees meeting room opened to the public with an uneasy feeling in the air.

Although all trustees were present for the April 17 meeting, the sight of the empty middle seat, usually occupied by former President of the Board of Trustees Kenneth Brown, was a physical and symbolic reminder of the loss the El Camino College community experienced.

Brown died unexpectedly on March 23, a loss that sent shockwaves not only through the El Camino College community but throughout various communities and organizations both state and nationwide.

The Board meeting commenced with a presentation, tribute and unanimous approval of a timeline to fill the vacant Trustee Area 1 seat, previously occupied by Brown.

Previously, the Board hosted a special meeting on April 6 to address the vacant seat—the Board approved the decision to appoint a new trustee in Area 1.

With the timeline approval, the application for Trustee Area 1 will be on the District’s website by April 21. The deadline for applicants will be May 1, with a review process scheduled for May 2-5.

“That [application] package will include a letter from the district to potential applicants,” El Camino College President Branda Thames said. “A district that outlines the boundaries of Area 1 and instructions to apply and those instructions to apply will include a letter of interest.”

Thames said the letter of interest will include additional questions and information from applicants requested by the Board, including a resume.

Vice President of the Board of Trustees Trisha Murakawa told The Union the hiring process for Trustee Area 1 is separate from the appointment of a new Board of Trustees president.

“It’s the board’s decision, the board needs to vote on a president to serve out the remainder of Ken’s term and then we’ll see what happens,” Murakawa said.

Brown’s wife Dr. Karla Brown and his two sons Kaleb and Kenneth Brown II were present for the tribute, headlined by an in memoriam video featuring photos and voice recordings of Ken Brown and narration by Steven Bradford, Senator of the 35th District.

After the video concluded, Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb presented the Brown family with letters and scrolls from local elected officials including Bradford and LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

“[Bradford and Mitchell] were both very touched and worked very closely with Trustee Brown,” Webb said. “[Ken Brown] definitely made his voice known with them.”

Executive Director of the El Camino College Foundation Andrea Sala said the Ken Brown Memorial Scholarship received over 100 donations totaling up to $45,000, which includes the $25,000 donation from the Northrop Grumman Foundation during Ken Brown’s Celebration of Life event.

After hearing comments of condolences from a few of the donors, Karla approached the podium in tears to give thanks to the El Camino College community.

“El Camino, thank you so much for giving [Ken Brown] the platform to do what he was meant to do on this earth and that was just simply to help someone,” Karla said. “And so I encourage you to continue this legacy and do so.”

Karla said that she is excited to utilize the scholarship funds to help guide students toward the right mentors who can facilitate their dreams.

Trustee Cliff Numark, who served on the Board of Trustees when Brown was first appointed to take over the vacant seat after Trustee member Nathaniel Jackson died, recalls his experience meeting Brown for the first time.

“I remember when I first met him…he was big in size but I’ll tell it was matched by the breadth of his intellect and the depth of his heart. He has made a humungous impact on state policy and education,” Numark said. “In my faith, we say may his memory be a blessing for indeed he was a blessing to us all.

The Board of Trustees is hosting a special board meeting to interview candidates and appoint a new trustee for the vacant Area 1 seat in the Administration Building on May 12, at 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: Provided more details for timeline approval dates on April 19, 2023, at 1:41 a.m.