Out of order elevator prompts struggle for disabled students and employees

The elevator in El Camino’s Arts and Behavioral Science Building, located at the southwest entrance, was out of order on the morning of Tuesday, April 4. Some people with disabilities and physical challenges had no way to get upstairs for class while others struggled. (Kim McGill | The Union)

The only elevator in El Camino’s Arts and Behavioral Science Building located at the southwest entrance was out of order on Tuesday, April 4.

The out-of-order notice was posted over the elevator’s call button and was just inches from a sign acknowledging the elevator’s use for students with physical disabilities and employees.

Nearly all art-related classes, labs and instructor offices are on the second and third floors and some people with disabilities and physical challenges had no way to get upstairs for their classes while others struggled.

“A photography student just had foot surgery and had a hard time climbing the stairs for class,” Digital Art Lab Supervisor Sam O’Neal said.

An older lady was out of breath as she entered the doors of the second floor having dragged art supplies including oil paints, brushes, a large canvas, cleaning solutions and a portfolio case up two flights of stairs.

Another student with a limited ability to walk said he looked forward to the summer when the new art building will include more than one elevator.

The elevator’s permit states it is up to date.

Last month, a student was trapped inside one of the Humanities Buildings elevators that had an expired permit.

This is part of a developing story on campus elevators.