Students can battle for the title of “Sex Games Champ”

A screenshot captured from the “Let’s Talk About Sex 2.0” event signup form

El Camino College students will be able to battle for the title of “SEX GAMES CHAMP” during the bi-annual Kahoot game “Let’s Talk About Sex 2.0”.

The 90s-themed game will be hosted by Registered Nurses Alexus Johnson and Sandra Sloan on Wednesday, March 8, in Room 208 of the Health Sciences & Athletics Building from 11:25 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sloan said registration is free and pizza will be provided for participants in attendance.

“It’s to help students have fun and feel more comfortable talking about sex,” Sloan said.

Students can sign up for the event via a Google Forms link.

