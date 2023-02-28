Rainy days won’t stop Club Rush

President of ECC3D Joseph Dean, left and club member Ernesto Renteria, right show lightsabers that have been made by 3D printing at their table during Club Rush on Monday, Feb. 27. Dean hopes to create a company based on the club as a way to help students get a career in computer-aided design. (Brianna Vaca | The Union)

Learning how to Salsa dance, 3D printing and taking photos with friends at the photo booth are some of the many things happening at Club Rush this week.

Hosted by the El Camino College Inter-Club Council, Club Rush is here this week from Monday, Feb. 27 and Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the collaboration room at Schauerman Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will conclude on Wednesday, March 1, via Zoom.

Initially, Club Rush was slated to be at the Student Services plaza but was moved to the library’s collaboration room due to rain.

The rainy and cold weather did not stop students from becoming familiar with the campus’s various clubs and having the opportunity to get free Chick-fil-A along with the chance to take photos at the photo booth.

Inter-Club Council President Alondra Alvarado said Club Rush is one of their biggest events on campus, and when It is held outside normally, around 180-280 students participate. She shared that as of Monday, around 150 students signed up and visited.

Signing up for a club at Club Rush allows students to meet new people with the same interests as them, gain new experiences and have the opportunity to be a part of something on campus.

Clubs featured on campus can range from art, dance, science, gaming and technology.

For example, ECC3D club member Ernesto Renteria said the club’s main goal is to help individuals better understand what 3D printing is and how it works.

3D printing can be used to make almost anything, including a mask and a lightsaber.

“Even if you do not have any experience with 3D printing, in this club we will help and teach you everything,” Renteria said.

Renteria said the club helps people become more communicative with others and allows them to be more in tune with high-tech technology.

ECC3D President Joseph Dean told The Union he created the club to bring awareness and build community with students who have an interest in computer-aided design.

“At the beginning, 3D printing was very difficult for me,” Dean said. “So I created this club as a way to spread awareness and give the help to people that I didn’t have.”

Dean hopes to create a company based on the club as a way to help students get a career in computer-aided design.

While many clubs are in the creative field, some take a different approach to creating a welcoming community atmosphere.

Kaila Nummesri, a member of the Salsa dancing club “El Co Salseros,” said the club not only teaches Latin dances but also participates in dance competitions.

“This club allows you to build community with other students here on campus,” Nummesri said. “We also participate in a lot of events and it is a very fun time.”