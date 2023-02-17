Testing for COVID-19 still available on campus

Berkeley Price, the Dean of Fine Arts at El Camino College, sanitizes his hands and puts one one of the complimentary masks provided as he enters the Covid Testing Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Price says he tests himself regularly, even if he’s not feeling sick. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

The COVID-19 Testing Center is still open on campus and offers both rapid antigen and PCR lab tests free of charge for El Camino College students and employees.

Previously located in Manhattan Beach Blvd. Modules village, the center has been relocated to Room C-205 in the Communications Building next to the Social Justice Center and in front of the Student Services Plaza.

Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointments are needed as walk-in visits are encouraged and test results are delivered via text message approximately between 20 to 25 minutes.

Dean of Fine Arts Berkeley Price said while arriving for a walk-in test that due to his position, he interacts with many people on any given day and appreciates the testing center located on campus.

“I get tested regularly, even if I’m not feeling sick,” Price said.