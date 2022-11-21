Thanksgiving meals to be given away at El Camino

California State Senator Steven Bradford will be visiting El Camino College to give away turkeys, pork roasts and packaged food to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in honor of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Drive-Through Food & Turkey Giveaway & Legislative Resource Fair partners with El Camino College, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and California State Senator Steven Bradford, who represents the 35th senate district, to hand out holiday meals.

Community members can arrive in their vehicles through the Lot A entrance on Crenshaw Boulevard and then continue to Lot B to receive their food.

The line for food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and food packages will be given out from 10 a.m. until noon on a first come first serve basis.

Community members may receive one free box of packaged food and one free frozen turkey or pork roast per vehicle while supplies last.

Senator Bradford has been a part of annual food giveaways for local communities since he was a Gardena City Councilmember and has continued to do so as a State Assemblymember and State Senator.

District representative Cheo Leslie, who works as Bradford’s field representative, said that he looks forward to directly giving turkey and pork roast to the community.

“He is always excited to meet with his constituents at these events,” Leslie said.