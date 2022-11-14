The Union brings home national awards from Washington, D.C. conference

(From L-R) The Union editors Delfino Camacho, Khoury Williams, Ethan Cohen, and Greg Fontanilla stand in front of The Washington Post with the Associated Collegiate Press “Pacemaker 100 Finalist” award on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C. The publication was formerly known as “Warwhoop” before becoming “The Union.” (Photo courtesy of Stefanie Frith)

Journalism students from El Camino College brought home top honors from three nationally renowned college media organizations, including two first-place awards for best college website and a second-place award for the best digital newsletter.

Both Warrior Life Magazine and The Union publications were honored at “MediaFest22” a convention hosted by The Society of Professional Journalists, Associated Collegiate Press and College Media Association.

The event took place in Washington, D.C. between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30 where The Union’s editorial team, adviser and reporter traveled to the convention in support of the journalism program.

Attendees had the opportunity to take part in interactive workshops providing advice, hear from journalism professionals in keynote presentations, network and explore the city, with it all culminating in celebratory award ceremonies.

Some notable awards that the journalism program received were being listed in the Associated Collegiate Press “Pacemaker 100” award for the top 100 colleges and multiple College Media Association Pinnacle awards, including first place for two-year College Website of the Year.

Here is a list of all the awards received by El Camino College’s Journalism Department:

Associated Collegiate Press Individual Awards:

Two-year College Reporter of the Year: Second place – Kim McGill

Editorial Cartoon: Fourth place – Mackenzie Matt

News Story: Honorable mention – Delfino Camacho

Feature Photo: Honorable mention – Gary Kohatsu

Associated Collegiate Press Best of Show Awards:

Two-year College Website: First Place

Two-year College Digital Newsletter: Second Place

Two-year college feature magazine: Third place

Two-year college newspaper: Ninth place

“The Pacemaker 100” honors.

College Media Association Pinnacle Awards

Two-year college Website of the Year: First Place

Best Diversity Coverage of the Year: Third Place

Best Editorial Cartoon: Third Place – The Union, Mackenzie Matt

Best Column: Third place – Kim McGill

Two-year Best College Media Outlet of the Year: Honorable mention

Best Magazine Sports Page/Spread: Honorable mention

The Union’s editor-in-chief Khoury Williams said that these awards meant a lot to him personally because they are reflective of his time put into the leadership of the program.

“[I am] just real happy, real proud of our team, proud of everyone’s work ethic this semester,” Williams said.

Williams continued to praise The Union staff by reflecting on the obstacles that they have been able to overcome during the fall semester.

“This semester has been a tough one because we’ve lost editors, we’ve lost a reporter and even with that I think we’ve still managed to put out some of our greatest work that I’ve seen in my time being on The Union,” Williams said.

The Union’s senior staff writer Kim McGill was honored with two awards, including second place for Two-year College Reporter of the Year.

McGill has been a reporter for the program since the fall of 2021 and said that being honored at two awards ceremonies was a surprise to her.

“Winning this award was due to the professors and editors and the people who share their stories,” McGill said.

Reflecting on what she has enjoyed and valued from being a part of the journalism program, McGill said that she appreciated meeting people through her reporting and receiving valuable lessons, critiques and learning opportunities.

Student media adviser and journalism professor, Stephanie Frith, has been in the adviser role for El Camino College’s journalism department — since 2014.

Frith said that one of the highlights was being able to take students to conferences and the ability for them to meet with other college journalists and industry professionals.

When she was a student, Frith was able to attend these media conventions and now as an advisor, she wants to make sure that her students take full advantage of these opportunities.

“It’s exciting to be able to now take our own students to these conferences so they can learn the skills they need to better cover the El Camino College community for The Union and Warrior Life,” Frith said.

The journalism program has a selection of their awards on display in the hallway outside of the newsroom location in the Humanities Building at El Camino College where students and employees can see them as they walk by.

Dean of Humanities Debra Breckheimer hopes that the continuous stream of awards and honors helps to highlight the program’s legitimacy to the Associated Students Organization, which funds the journalism department.

Breckheimer said that when the team returns from award ceremonies like this, she feels like a proud mom.

“It gives me bragging rights when reporting to bosses and colleagues,” Breckheimer said. “It legitimizes all the hard work [the program does] and brings more recognition to the campus.”