El Camino women’s soccer defeats Cerritos in South Coast Conference opener
The El Camino Warriors won its first South Coast Conference women’s soccer game of the season after defeating the Cerritos College Falcons 3-1 on Tuesday, at the El Camino College Soccer Field.
Within five minutes from kickoff, a goal by Falcons midfielder/forward Katie Alexander made its way past Warriors goalkeeper Karlee Clark. Thirty minutes later, the Warriors responded with a goal from forward Bella Baligad, assisted by midfielder Angelica Taylor.
“We started off a little slow and we kind of took a second to get started, but once we got into the feeling of the game, I feel like we settled down and we really managed to start coming together as a team and push through and get the win,” Taylor said.
The first half would end with the game tied at 1-1.
“Overall, I think we had a little bit of a rocky start with [the Falcons] getting an early goal on us, but I think we’re coming back, coming back stronger with our passes and long goals. Hopefully we can keep that up. I think we’re getting back into it, passing around them more,” Warriors midfielder Julia Ausland said.
The second half started with a series of fouls. 20 minutes in, a goal by Warriors defender Gabriella De La Cruz, assisted by defender Alexis Perez-Fonseca, put the Warriors in the lead.
Ten minutes later, a goal from Taylor, assisted by De La Cruz, secured the lead and a win for the Warriors.
“It was a good battle for both teams. I think Cerritos definitely gave us a good match. We did underestimate them a little bit at the beginning, but I think that we stepped up and both teams were aggressive and the results showed [that],” Perez-Fonseca said.
The Warriors are now 7-2-1 overall and they will play against LA City Cubs Friday at the Los Angeles City College Soccer Field on Friday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
Editor’s notes:
- Caption for featured image was corrected on Oct. 5, 2022, at 2:35 p.m.
- Tags were added on Oct. 5, 2022, at 5:05 p.m.
- Grammar corrections were made on Oct. 6, 2022, at 4:00 a.m.