Digital ‘ASO Benefit Pass’ to replace discount sticker

Student Trustee and ASO member Karina Ramirez was presented with a commemorative plaque in honor of her service to the El Camino College Community, on behalf of the district and the Board of Trustees on May 16. Pictured (from left to right) are Katherine Maschler, Nilo Michelin, Brenda Thames, Karina Ramirez, Trisha Murakawa and Cliff Numark. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

The Associated Student’s Organization (ASO) introduced a replacement for their discount sticker called the ASO Benefit Pass during the Board of Trustees meeting on May 16.

The Associated Student’s Organization receives its funding directly through students and in return, students could receive a discount sticker for their ID cards, granting access to several discounts to a variety of local restaurants, shops, theme parks and attractions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical ASO sticker has been inaccessible to the El Camino College student body for the past two years.

The ASO Discount Benefit Pass, scheduled to be released during the fall 2022 semester, will provide students with a virtual solution to accessing both their IDs and ASO discounts.

Much like contactless payment options that have grown in recent popularity, the ASO Benefit Pass is meant to be entirely accessed and scanned through mobile phones.

A few notable vendors with discounted prices through the new ASO Discount Benefit Pass include Fyrebird Chicken, Krispy Kreme Donuts, Hiccups Restaurant and Steakhouse, Lee’s Sandwiches and more.

Similar to the previous discount sticker, students can also receive free admission to athletic sporting events, discounted admissions to performances and campus events, in addition to discounted amusement and theme park tickets, all purchasable through the Marsee Auditorium Ticket Office.

The ASO Benefit Pass was featured within an ASO 2021-2022 presidential report, presented by ASO President Dalyan Johnston who also highlighted recent events. These events included Club Rush and Earth Day, along with spotlights for campus-related projects like the Social Justice and Black Student Success Centers.

“…In the future we plan on interviewing and hiring student workers during the summer and hopefully having a soft launch [for both centers] by the end of May, with a full launch this fall,” Johnston said.