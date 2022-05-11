ASO elections voting ends tonight; results expected on Friday

Voting for the 2022-2023 Associated Students Organization (ASO) student government officers began Monday, May 9 at 8 a.m. and closed Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m.

Voting took place on the ASO Elections page under the “click here to vote” option. Students were prompted to sign in with their El Camino College email and password and then be directed to the ASO’s Engage 2022 Election page where further instructions to cast their votes could be found.

Voting is for executive officers, senators and constitutional amendments. Election results are to be posted on the ASO Elections page on Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m.

The following is a list of students running for office with their specific cabinet roles, objectives and experience:

Executive Cabinet Candidates:

Jana Abulaban – President

Serve different demographics around campus to ensure equality and inclusion.

Provide resources for the student-parent population, such as students with disabilities.

Ensure all voices are heard.

Luisa Paredes – Vice President

Create a safe and engaged environment around campus.

Advocate for the student body by listening to all students.

Sidney Lee – Student Trustee

Represent the student body.

Bring students and administration together.

Build an accessible and sustainable campus.

Matt Schulz – Director of Equity Diversity and Inclusion

Build spaces for underrepresented students.

Create projects that endorse equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Help make higher education more diverse.

Alondra Alvarado – Director of Human Resources

Improve relations in and out of the ASO.

Improve engagement and interest in ASO events and committees.

Kika Akpenyi – Director of Human Resources

Build relations among staff and faculty.

Dedicate time and effort to impacting the staff and students of El Camino.

Minhyeong (Allen) Park – Director of External Affairs

Experience with finances in the Inter-Club Council as well as experience in problem-solving and teamwork would help with work in external affairs.

Uzair Pasta – Director of Finance

Provide resources for all students.

Fundraise for programs around campus.

Collaborate with students and ASO team to ensure a welcoming environment for everyone.

Senate Cabinet Candidates:

Abdrahman Sheriff – Senator of Business

Create positive impacts for the community.

Channel positivity for business and the college’s community.

Patrick Hahn – Senator of Humanities

Give back to the community and make students feel confident.

Come up with new ways to support all students.

Bella Ismail – Senator of Natural Sciences

Increase awareness of resources for all students.

Scout new opportunities for STEM majors.

Increase student turn-out for events.

Reach underserved students.

Aid students in getting involved in the community.

Editor’s Note: Updated to reflect the closure of voting on May 12, 2022, at 1:34 a.m.