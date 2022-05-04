Police Beat Jan. 1 to May 2

There have been a total of 76 reported crimes around the El Camino College campus from Jan. 1 to May 2. During the month of March alone, there have been a total of 30 reported crimes.

The following list includes all of the crimes that were reported:

11 disturbances

11 reports of vandalism

10 motor vehicle theft cases

Eight petty theft cases

Six grand theft crimes

Five drug arrests

Three incidents of stalking

Two public urination incidents

Two battery cases

Two attempted motor thefts

Two hit and run incidents

Two aggravated assault cases

Two incidents of suspects driving without a license

There is one logged report of the following crimes:

Domestic violence

Dating violence

Reckless driving

Attempted petty theft

Fondling incident

DUI

Public intoxication

Possession of burglary tools

Tampering with fire alarm

Annoying phone calls

Out of all 76 cases, 20 are under open investigation by the El Camino College Police Department, including the bomb threat that was reported near the Student Services Building on March 28.

The past two weeks of reports include a drug arrest on May 2 near Lot L, a vocal disturbance near the Art Patio/Courtyard on April 30 and a bicycle theft that occurred near the east end of Lot J. The latter of the two cases is still under investigation.

To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.