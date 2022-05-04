Police Beat Jan. 1 to May 2
There have been a total of 76 reported crimes around the El Camino College campus from Jan. 1 to May 2. During the month of March alone, there have been a total of 30 reported crimes.
The following list includes all of the crimes that were reported:
- 11 disturbances
- 11 reports of vandalism
- 10 motor vehicle theft cases
- Eight petty theft cases
- Six grand theft crimes
- Five drug arrests
- Three incidents of stalking
- Two public urination incidents
- Two battery cases
- Two attempted motor thefts
- Two hit and run incidents
- Two aggravated assault cases
- Two incidents of suspects driving without a license
There is one logged report of the following crimes:
- Domestic violence
- Dating violence
- Reckless driving
- Attempted petty theft
- Fondling incident
- DUI
- Public intoxication
- Possession of burglary tools
- Tampering with fire alarm
- Annoying phone calls
Out of all 76 cases, 20 are under open investigation by the El Camino College Police Department, including the bomb threat that was reported near the Student Services Building on March 28.
The past two weeks of reports include a drug arrest on May 2 near Lot L, a vocal disturbance near the Art Patio/Courtyard on April 30 and a bicycle theft that occurred near the east end of Lot J. The latter of the two cases is still under investigation.
To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.