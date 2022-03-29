Bomb threats overheard in Student Services Building

Verbal bomb threats were overheard by several employees in the Student Services Building at El Camino College on Monday, March 28, according to campus police.

The individual who made the threats was asked to leave the building after showing hostile behavior towards staff members and threatening to “either bomb or blow this place up” if police were contacted.

The individual was identified as a Black female approximately 40 years old, wearing an animal-print scarf and a t-shirt. The individual walked out of the building without further incident afterward.

El Camino College police officers responded to the incident at the Student Services Building at approximately 4:53 p.m., with the police department currently investigating the situation and increasing security patrols throughout campus.

The El Camino College Police Department encourages those with any information regarding this incident to contact them at (310) 660-3100.

To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.