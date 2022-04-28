Transferring students shop for schools at Spring University Fair on campus

El Camino College students at the University Fair meeting with various CSU, UC and Private university representatives learning about admission requirements, the transfer process, and what life’s like on campus at the Student Services Plaza in El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. on April 26, 2022. (Charlie Chen | The Union)

Potential transfer students got the opportunity to speak with various colleges and universities at the Spring University Fair on April 26.

This event took place on campus in the area just outside of the Student Services building on Tuesday.

Over 20 different colleges and universities ran booths during the University Fair where students spoke with representatives giving information about their colleges both verbally and bypassing out materials with written and visual information including pamphlets, pencils and even frisbees that were distributed by one booth.

Schools from around the country were represented at the University Fair. CSU, UC and private University institutions from California were lined up together on one side while booths from out-of-state universities such as Arizona State University, University of Alaska Fairbanks and others were lined up together on the opposite side.

El Camino College was also represented at the university fair with The Transfer Center which helped students with information regarding admission requirements, the transfer process and different academic programs offered by El Camino College and the various colleges and universities featured at the Spring University Fair.