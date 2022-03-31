Journalists of El Camino College Union newspaper represent in New York

Members of the El Camino College newspaper, The Union, arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport on March 8 to attend a journalism conference.

The Conference took place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City hosted by the College Media Association.

The College Media Association gave student journalists from publications across the country opportunities to attend training workshops and sessions to train and develop skills as well as lectures from speakers to share their experiences in journalism as professionals.

The Union, student-run publication members, attended sessions and workshops in the morning through the afternoon. At night, they would go out site seeing.

The student journalists saw Times Square where they were staying as well as several news headquarters along the way to their various destinations.

