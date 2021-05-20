Office of Student and Staff Diversity at El Camino College renamed

Members of the College Council reviewed the Administrative Procedure 3435 Unlawful Discrimination Complaints and Investigation and the proposal of the budget for the fiscal year at the College Council Meeting held on May 17 via Zoom.

The name of the Office Student Staff and Diversity has been changed to Title IX, Diversity, and Inclusion. Director of Title IX, Diversity, and Inclusion Jaynie Ishikawa explained the change.

“It’s really a clarification of things that already exist, updates to reflect the updates that came down to us from the Chancellor’s office, as well as an update of our office name,” Ishikawa said.