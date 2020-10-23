Free Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop available for students

A free online Suicide Awareness and Prevention Workshop will support students and help discuss risk factors.

All El Camino College students can register online to attend this free online workshop. According to the meeting registration webpage, participation is encouraged and confidential.

However, psychologists attending the workshop must report activity that could pose serious intent or threat to harm oneself or others, according to the Student Health Services webpage.

This virtual workshop will be held on Oct. 27 from 5:00-6:30 p.m., Student Health Services confirmed.

Jennifer Beckwith, a licensed marriage and family therapist, will be presenting at the workshop. Beckwith is a triage clinician for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Counseling and Psychological Services.

The workshop will not provide emergency mental health services. For emergencies, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or 911.