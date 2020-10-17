Webinar on intersectional racism available for ECC students to attend

An upcoming webinar from A2MEND organization will focus on lived and research-based experiences of Black women in America.



“Compounded Oppression: Sister’s Circle” will include Tricia Rose, a sociologist and professor of Africana Studies at Brown University; Tamika Mallory, a Black Lives Matter activist; and Ijeoma Oluo, author of “So You Want to Talk About Race”.

According to the email sent out to students, participants will work on becoming individual agents of institution change, while learning about the detrimental social impacts that Black women face.

The first 100 ECC students, staff, and faculty to register for the event by Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m., can attend for free. Tickets are otherwise $35.

The online event will take place Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.