ECC online services to be temporarily unavailable Sunday

A temporary maintenance outage focused on upgrading online services on El Camino College websites was announced by Information Technology Services (ITS) via email on Monday, Oct. 12.

The outage will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this time, students will be unable to access services such as all elcamino.edu websites, MyECC, Canvas and school emails through the Outlook Web App.

Once maintenance is finished, students will regain access to the services listed above, though there may be some technical difficulties as ITS will be testing the updates.