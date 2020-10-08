El Camino College is participating in the Ballot Bowl, a competition between community colleges to see who gets the most students registered to vote, according to El Camino College’s Ballot Bowl page.

The Ballot Bowl was made to increase voting participation throughout colleges and universities.To earn points for this year’s Ballot Bowl, students must select ECC as their college when registering to vote.

Students can go to ECC’s Ballot Bowl page or the California Secretary of State page for more information on checking their registration status or where their in-person voting location is.

To register to vote, one has to be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age. The deadline for voter registration is on Monday, Oct. 19.