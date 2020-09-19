Virtual job fair announced for students

El Camino College will be part of a Virtual Career Job Fair from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, according to an email sent out from Job Placement Specialist and Developer Adrian Delgado, on Friday, Sept. 18.

The job fair will allow students to connect with over 50 employers holding a range of experience in retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries.

The L.A. Career Connect job fair was a collaborative creation by ECC, Cerritos College, Rio Hondo College, L.A. Mission College, and ECC’s community partners: South Bay Workforce and Jobspeaker.

Employers who are currently hiring will walk participants through an overview of their companies and the job application process.

All admissions are free, but students must register for the event using their Jobspeaker account, which is available through MyECC.

To learn how to create a Jobspeaker profile using a MyECC account, Delgado put together a four-minute instruction video for students.