ECC provides pandemic-related student resources

As El Camino College students gather virtually this fall due to COVID-19, ECC has provided students with online campus resources available at the touch of your fingertips.

Here is a compiled list of campus resources that will ensure students have easy access to documents, workshops and more to have a successful fall semester.

1. Warrior Welcome Center

The Warrior Welcome Center is your go-to stop for new and current students. It includes online chats and virtual events for any questions regarding your enrollment at ECC. In addition, the Welcome Center has introduced “Virtual Lunch Chats” led by Warrior Peer Mentors for students to stay connected virtually.

For more information click here.

2. Tutoring & Learning Resources Center

Tutors are available this fall semester to serve ECC students with academic feedback and guidance throughout a variety of courses including English, math and science.

External links to register with a tutor and hours can be found here.

3. Canvas

This is the central online platform for delivering distance education. El Camino has curated a Canvas webpage to answer questions ranging from technical support to submitting an assignment. Click here.

4. Laptop Loan Program

ECC has created a brief survey that can determine if students are eligible for laptop loans and hotspot connectivity. Students recognized as having great financial need and are registered for a minimum of six units will be contacted by ECC through email and text. Those students who do not meet the criteria are encouraged to fill out the Warrior Emergency Grant Form.

For more information on the Laptop Loan Program click here.

5. ECC emails on your smartphone

Tired of toggling back and forth from your “myECC” account to check your college emails? This year ECC has created a step-by-step Google Slides presentation that allows students to sync their Apple and Android phones to receive school emails instantaneously.

To see the presentation click here.

6. Student Health Services

Students are able to utilize their $21 health fee for most services at ECC’s Health Center through various wellness workshops and virtual telehealth services. Some of the Student Health Services include:

– “Mindfulness Mondays” presented by Dr. Maria Nazarian every Monday at 9 a.m., focuses on creating a deeper connection with oneself through self-awareness and restorative exercises.

– “Coping with Triggers & Traumas Support Group for Students” led by Dr. La Faune Gordon creates a safe platform for students to share their thoughts and feelings with one another regarding the global pandemic, and ways to cope with daily stressors of uncertainty.

– Telemental health short-term psychotherapy visits with a licensed psychologist.

– Student Health Center visits are available by telemedicine appointments only, then as needed face-to-face for physical exams, STI screenings, low-cost/free medication and more.

For more information about Student Health Services offered this fall click here.

7. Warrior Food Pantry

A staple in the ECC community, the Warrior Food Pantry now offers their “Drive-Through Grab-A-Bag policy” in parking lot B to serve the students at large while implementing current health and safety protocols. Bags are pre-filled with a variety of food items and are available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more information and directions to the Warrior Food Pantry click here.

8. Keeping Warriors Safe

Stay safe and informed with FAQ’s and resources on how the COVID-19 global pandemic is affecting ECC operations and campus community by clicking here.