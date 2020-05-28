Officials to refund 50% of student parking permit fee

Students are being refunded 50% of the El Camino College parking permit fee with checks to be mailed no later than Wednesday, June 3, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The parking permit, which costs $35 for cars and $20 for motorcycles, allows for students to use several of ECC’s parking structures throughout the semester without having to purchase a $3 daily pass.

However, the permit has been useless as the public has not allowed on campus following its closure in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials have also been working on providing students with other refunds, including distributing funds from the CARES Act, which provided eligible students with between $250 to $500.

For inquiries regarding refunds and disbursements, contact the following at ECC’s Cashiers Office:

Nina Marshall: 310-660-3593, Ext. 6104

Michael Sandoval: 310-660-3593, Ext. 3157

Diane Keophan: 310-660-3593, Ext. 3982