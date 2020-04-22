College loans three ventilators to Torrance hospital

In an effort to assist the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, El Camino College will lend three ventilators to the Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Following the state’s lead, this donation comes a few weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s early April donation of 500 ventilators to the national stockpile.

As approved by the Board of Trustees on Monday, April 20, the ventilators will be loaned to Torrance Memorial Medical Center until Sunday, Sept. 30, and are valued at 70,000 dollars each.

With a confirmed 15,140 cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County alone, and a national confirmed case count of 852,703, hospitals are experiencing overcrowding.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the ECC community is now seven, according to emails sent by the ECC Office of Marketing and Communications.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.