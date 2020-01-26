Student robbed at gunpoint near Schauerman Library

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Campus police are investigating an armed robbery after an El Camino College student was held at gunpoint near the Schauerman Library on Saturday, Jan. 25.

A female student reported that she was held at gunpoint and forced to give up her cellphone at about 10 a.m.

ECC security cameras captured images of the suspect, who is still at large, wearing a black Adidas sweater and grey sweatpants, according to a campus advisory sent to ECC students and faculty.

ECC Chief of Police Michael Trevis confirmed with The Union that a search is underway and campus police is working with local law enforcement agencies.

Trevis could not comment any further since the incident is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.