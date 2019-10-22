Adjunct professors celebrated in week long activities on campus

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers setup a table for students and faculty to write thank-you notes to adjunct faculty members on Monday, Oct. 21. The day's activities are part of a week-long initiative called Adjunct Equity Week. Juan Miranda/The Union

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers setup a table for students and faculty to write thank-you notes to adjunct faculty members on Monday, Oct. 21. The day's activities are part of a week-long initiative called Adjunct Equity Week. Juan Miranda/The Union

The El Camino College Federation of Teachers setup a table for students and faculty to write thank-you notes to adjunct faculty members on Monday, Oct. 21. The day's activities are part of a week-long initiative called Adjunct Equity Week. Juan Miranda/The Union

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Students and faculty wrote thank-you notes to adjunct faculty members at Thank an Adjunct, an event hosted by the El Camino College Federation of Teachers at the Library Lawn on Monday, Oct. 21.

Thank an Adjunct is part of a week-long campaign dedicated to raising awareness and bringing visibility to the issues that adjunct professors face throughout the year at El Camino College.

The week is part of a nationwide movement across all colleges and universities known as Campus Equity Week, El Camino College Federation of Teachers (ECCFT) Executive Board member Juliann Wolfgram said.

“Every [college] campus is doing some kind of program to raise awareness about the system of education that has become more about the bottom line, rather than student [needs],” Wolfgram, who is also an adjunct art history professor at ECC, said.

Wolfgram added that part-time professors are not paid as much as full-time professors, have multiple teaching jobs and do not get paid for having office hours with students.

The ECC Federation of Teachers will continue its campaign with activities every day until Friday, Oct. 25.