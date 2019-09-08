Health Center provides access to student health services

Students can receive medical services like counseling, testing and blood work at the Health Center, a small clinic located next to the Pool Building.

According to the Student Heath Services (SHS) website, the center uses an “integrated approach to health care, where the whole person is evaluated and treated.”

The State of California wants to make sure that college students have access to convenient quality care, Director of the Health Center Susan Nilles said.

Most services at the Health Center are covered by the health fee students pay each semester which costs $20.

“We never asked about insurance status unless it’s something we cannot do. It’s interesting because we are clinic but we also college campus so a lot of students’ first time without their parent,” Nilles said.

The Health Center has over seven psychologists who offer physical and mental health services, said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jan Schaeffer, who has worked at the Health Center for eight years.

“Students receive six free private psychotherapy sessions,” Schaeffer said. “When those six are sessions are done and they want to continue, we refer them to a community facility because we cannot continue to see them after the six sessions.”

Besides psychotherapy sessions, the Health Center also offers crisis intervention.

“When students show up and it is an urgent situation and they might feel like hurting themselves, we see them immediately even if we have to interrupt what we are doing. We stop and talk to that person,“ Schaeffer said.

The Health Center also provides workshops for anger management and de-stressing, Schaeffer added.

“The latter one is for people who are feeling a lot of stress in their life, having trouble with coping and want to learn about techniques to help them to calm down and relax a little bit more,” Schaeffer said.

Keisha Bradley, 38, a fashion major, went to the Health Center for a chiropractic session which cost a small fee to get her back adjusted because it was hurting, she said.

“We pay our student fee so we might as well go,” Bradley added.

Marbella Trujillo, 19, an art major, has visited the health center three times so far.

“They are super helpful,” Trujillo said. “They give you insightful tips for sex education.”

Trujillo said she is satisfied with appointment services and does not think the Health Center needs to be improved. “They are spot on,” Trujillo added.

According to Health Center website, free services by appointment include:

· Chiropractic Services (Thursday mornings only)

· Chlamydia/Gonorrhea Testing

· HIV Testing

· Office Visits

· Psychological Counseling

· Low Cost Blood/Lab Work and Medication

All appointments must be made in person.

The center is closed on weekends, college holidays, and during semester breaks, according to the Health Center website.

For more information such as hours of operation, services provided , visit https://www.elcamino.edu/student/studentservices/health/ or call (310) 660-3643.