Intoxicated, partially nude man arrested for defecating on campus, police say

An intoxicated, partially naked man was arrested at El Camino College after defecating under a roofed passage just south of the Natural Science Building, located along Manhattan Beach Boulevard, on Saturday, May 11, authorities said.

Several people that witnessed the defecating man called the EC Police Department (ECPD) regarding the indecent exposure incident at 1:20 p.m., according to the Police Beat, a collection of weekly police reports made available to The Union by ECPD.

EC Chief of Police Michael Trevis said the man, who was not a student, was arrested by ECPD and booked by the Torrance Police Department (TPD).

The man received a citation since the charges were a misdemeanor and he was released by TPD when he sobered up, Trevis said.

According to the Police Beat, Facilities Planning and Services removed the feces and cleaned the area.